Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s unseen pictures from sets of Laxman Utaker’s next go viral

ANI
New Delhi, November 18
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to collaborate for the first time in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic comedy film.
Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit.
Soon after the behind-the-lens pictures were leaked online, fans swamped the comment section and shared their excitement for the film.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Earlier, Sara had unveiled the first look poster of the film in which she could be seen next to Vicky.
Touted to be a romantic drama, the untitled film was mostly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film will also feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role.
