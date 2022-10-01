Vicky Kaushal sends 'Bohat saara pyaar' to soon-to-be-married Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

ANI
New Delhi, October 1
Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday, shared warm wishes to the couple- Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal ahead of their wedding.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor dropped a picture featuring the couple- Richa and Ali with a caption.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Two amazing souls coming together.....congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9."
Vicky and Richa worked in the movie 'Masaan', which was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was released on July 24, 2015. They played the lead in the movie.
The movie revolves around the tragic love story of a lower caste boy and upper caste girl in a caste-based society. The plot of 'Masaan' follows two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually.
The pre-wedding functions of Richa and Ali have started with the star couple set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 4.
Richa and Ali, on Friday, at their cocktail party made an appearance for the media stationed outside the venue and got their pictures clicked. They romantically held hands as they posed in stunning traditional attires.
Earlier, on Thursday, the two celebrated their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. They posted their love-filled images from their sangeet ceremony. There, Richa opted for a lehenga custom-made by Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Ali wore an angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Richa, who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.
The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. They first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...