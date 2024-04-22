Yamunanagar: 218 boxes of illegal liquor seized in 4 days

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 21

The police have seized two vehicles and 218 boxes of illegal liquor in four days.

The liquor was being supplied in violation of the Excise Department policies.

According to information, following a tip-off, a team of the CIA-II sized a utility vehicle carrying boxes of beer illegally near Jagadhri bus stand on April 19 evening.

The team recovered 103 boxes of beer from the vehicle and the said consignment was to be supplied to a Yamunanagar liquor vend.

CIA-II in-charge Anish Kumar said the driver of the vehicle, Arun Kumar, was using a one-time use permit for the second time. He said a case had been registered in this regard.

In another case, the police recovered 101 boxes of country-made liquor and 14 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor near Nagli Ghat (a mining query) of Jathlana area in Yamunanagar district on April 18.

The liquor was loaded in a utility vehicle without required documents, including permits issued by the Excise Department.

The consignment of illegal liquor was allegedly to be supplied in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, liquor is cheaper in Haryana and people used Nagli Ghat and other areas of Yamunanagar to supply liquor illegally in Saharanpur.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said the teams of the district police were conducting a special drive to stop illegal supply of liquor during the Lok Sabha elections.

