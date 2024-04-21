4 killed, 2 injured in Gurugram wall collapse

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

Three men and a minor girl were buried alive and two others were injured at Arjun Nagar colony after a wall of Madanpuri cremation ground collapsed this evening.

After the incident, the caretaker and a management committee member of the cremation ground fled after locking the office. A senior police officer said an FIR was being registered and action would be taken as per the law.

The police said the incident took place around 6.20 pm, when some residents of the colony, whose houses were behind the wall of the cremation ground, were sitting on chairs near the wall. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed nearby.

More than six persons, including two minor girls, were sitting on chairs, when suddenly a 15-ft wall collapsed, burying them. People standing nearby ran to the spot to rescue them and called the police.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where four were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Devi Dayal (70), Krishan (52), Manoj Gaba (41) and a minor girl. “Four, including a minor girl, were buried while two were injured. The injured are being treated in hospital. We are investigating the matter,” said inspector Avtar Singh, SHO of New Colony police station.

