4 more held for supplying illegal weapons in NCR

Gurugram, April 14

The crime branch of Faridabad police has busted an illegal arms factory in Meerut and nabbed a gang supplying illegal weapons in the NCR. A team, lead by DLF in-charge Sandeep Kumar, recovered raw material for making arms and ammunition from the suspects.

The police have arrested four suspects — Sajid, Shabnam, her son Farman and son-in-law Tayyab. Shabnam, Farman and Sajid are residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Tayyab is a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

The police had already arrested six suspects in this case, including Rahul, Kapil, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haider, Irshad and Mukesh, alias Mukka. Police officials have recovered two country-made pistols, accessories of two pistols, two dummy revolvers, two drill machines, one gun, two grinders, a large quantity of weapon-making materials, tools and dyes from the suspects. Earlier, 11 illegal weapons, 66 cartridges, seven magazines, a car and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects. It had come to light that accused Sajid used to supply raw materials for making illegal weapons. After the completion of police remand, the suspects were produced in court and sent to jail.

