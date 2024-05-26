4 sisters, 91 to 104, showcase wonder of democracy

Tribune News Service

From first-time voters to nonagenarian, and even centenarian voters, besides physically challenged voters with crutches, inspired everyone as they celebrated the festival of democracy by casting their votes in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Four sisters — Phoola Devi (101), Bhagwani Devi (97), Sheokori Devi (95) and Lichhma Devi (91) —stood out as they came together to exercise their franchise at a pink booth set up at Loharu town.

Shakti Singh Siwach, a physically challenged voter, arrived at a booth in Bhiwani city on crutches to motivate residents. “Physical disability is no hurdle in casting one’s vote. I could have cast my vote from home, but I chose to come to the booth to inspire others,” he said.

Pradeep Kumar, a bridegroom of Ropar Sarai village in Mahendragarh district, who had to go to Rajasthan for his wedding, first went to a polling station at his village, along with his family members. “Every vote is significant in a democracy. Hence, we decided to cast our votes before taking the ‘baraat’ to Rajasthan,” said Pradeep.

Dubai- based Pawan Kumar, a resident of Ateli Mandi area in the same constituency, reached home a day before the date of polling to cast his vote. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Dharambir Singh, sitting MP from the constituency for two consecutive terms, went to cast his vote in his old Zen, which he considers his lucky charm.

Congress MLA from Tosham Kiran Choudhry, who had expressed her displeasure at being ignored and sidelined during the party’s campaign, cast her vote along with her daughter and former Congress MP from the constituency, Shruti Choudhry.

The polling process in the constituency remained largely smooth and peaceful. As per official data, 57.26 per cent polling was recorded till the filing this report in the evening.

