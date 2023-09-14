6 nabbed on fraud charge

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 13

The Gurugram police have busted a gang of fraudsters who used to cheat people on the pretext of providing them cheap gold jewellery. Three persons, including one gang leader along with three home guards of the Uttar Pradesh Police, have been arrested. The gang had duped a Delhi-based businessman of Rs 35 lakh in the name of providing cheap gold by calling him at a mall in Gurugram, recently.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Salim, alias Sharma, a resident of Gujari Bazar, Meerut, Arvind, Gulbeer Singh, Sunder Chaudhary, residents of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh and Narender Singh, a native of Churu district in Rajasthan. All are in the age group of 45 to 65 years.

The police said a Delhi resident, Manmohan, had filed a complaint to the police on September 3 that he had come in touch with Narender Rathore two years ago. Narender claimed that he was working at a jewellery shop on MG Road. Last month, Rathore said his jewellery shop owner Mohammad Salim, alias Sharma, suffered a huge loss due to which he wanted to sell his jewellery and he (Rathore) could get it at a cheaper rate for him. Rathore introduced Narender to Sharma and another person Mathur in Delhi. On August 26, Sharma called him to a hotel in Delhi, where Manmohan agreed to buy the jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh for Rs 35 lakh.

“On August 31, we met at Sahara Mall, MG Road, Gurugram, where Sharma and Narender took the cash from me,” Manmohan said. Later, it was found that Narender and his associates conspired together and cheated Manmohan of Rs 35 lakh by creating a story of providing him cheap gold. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station and the investigation was assigned to the crime unit, DLF, Phase-4. The team of the crime unit led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar, finally arrested the six accused.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that all above accused were in the age group of 45 to 65 years. Sensarpal, Gulbir and Arvind used to work as home guards in Uttar Pradesh. Narendra along with his other accomplices had carried out the crime by taking the victim into confidence and creating a false story of providing gold at cheap prices. They also had done a demo before the incident”, said Varun Dahiya, ACP, crime.

#Gurugram