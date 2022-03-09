Admission portal launched

Hisar: Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, launched the admission portal of online BCom and MBA programmes. The Vice-Chancellor said GJUST was the first university in Haryana, which started online programmes a year ago. It is the second year of the online programmes. Prof Kamboj said online education was the future of education, where universities could provide quality education to students sitting in any corner of the world. GJUST, Hisar, is one of the leading universities, which is always ready to open new frontiers of education.
International Women’s Day
Faridabad: To honour womanhood and their contribution in society, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, celebrated International Women Day on the university campus by organising some events. The programme was organised by the internal complaints committee of women cell and the office of Dean Student Welfare of the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Tomar said a society could not be complete without the presence of women in it. He emphasised on the change in mindset of describing women as a weaker gender as they were already empowered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...