Admission portal launched

Hisar: Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, launched the admission portal of online BCom and MBA programmes. The Vice-Chancellor said GJUST was the first university in Haryana, which started online programmes a year ago. It is the second year of the online programmes. Prof Kamboj said online education was the future of education, where universities could provide quality education to students sitting in any corner of the world. GJUST, Hisar, is one of the leading universities, which is always ready to open new frontiers of education.

International Women’s Day

Faridabad: To honour womanhood and their contribution in society, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, celebrated International Women Day on the university campus by organising some events. The programme was organised by the internal complaints committee of women cell and the office of Dean Student Welfare of the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Tomar said a society could not be complete without the presence of women in it. He emphasised on the change in mindset of describing women as a weaker gender as they were already empowered.