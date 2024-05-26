Ambala voters defy heat, throng polling booths

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 25

Braving the scorching heat, the elderly and women voters turned up in large numbers in Ambala. Many aged voters were seen walking with difficulty, assisted by their family members and volunteers at polling stations.

About 67 per cent turnout was reported till 8.30 pm in the constituency. Dayawanti, a resident of Ambala Cantt, reached with his son on a two-wheeler to cast her vote. “I am 84, and this might be the last time I am voting, so I wanted to perform my duty,” she said.

Phaggu Ram (76) of Dukehri village said: “I have never missed casting my vote. Though the weather was harsh and I wasn’t feeling well, I wanted to vote.”

Another resident of Dukehri village, Kanto Devi (74), who required a wheelchair at the polling station, remarked: “All should cast their votes and elect a good candidate for the development of the country as well as the village. At some polling stations, there were complaints of wheelchairs not being available, and missing names from voter lists.

Barring sporadic incidents of EVMs developing a technical glitch, the polling went off peacefully. At Mullana, a spat broke out between BJP and Congress workers near the polling station. After a Congress worker removed a cutout of PM Narendra Modi, the workers started manhandling one another. The police managed to control the situation.

