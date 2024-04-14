Amid ongoing stir, farmers announce BJP’s boycott

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 13

The residents and farmers of around 48 villages of Faridabad and Palwal district have announced to boycott the leaders and representatives of the ruling party for their failure to resolve their problem so far. They are agitating in support of their demand of an access point to the upcoming Faridabad-Jewar airport Greenfield Expressway in Mohna village in the district. The ongoing dharna by the protesters completed 182 days today.

Spokesperson of the agitation committee Ishwar Singh Numberdar said the farmers and residents of the area are unanimous in their decision of boycotting the ruling party and its leaders on the issue that remains unresolved despite the fact that the demand was genuine and kind of a lifeline for many.

Virender Singh, a resident of Mohna village, said anyone from the ruling party will be given the same treatment, which had been given to the protesters by the government. An effigy of the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar was burnt by the residents last month.

Devi Singh Lamba, one of the organisers, said though the demand had been approved in principle, not issuing a notification exposes the double standards and false assurances. The police had registered a case against several farmers for blocking traffic on KGP Expressway in February earlier. He said a panchayat of the residents of the region was proposed to be held on the matter on April 21.

Harish Gurjar of Pipli village, who presided over the sit-in today, said that boycott of the ruling party and its candidate is final in view of the adamant and non-receptive approach of the present state and Union Government. He said instead of providing any relief, the residents will suffer unnecessarily due to the unavailability of access at the expressway.

SKM’s Mahender Singh Chauhan also supported the decision of the protesters regarding the elections.

