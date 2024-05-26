At 71.4%, voter turnout at Yamunanagar highest in state

Yamunanagar, May 25
Yamunanagar district witnessed a 71.4 per cent voter turnout, the highest in the state, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on Saturday. As per data provided by the district administration, 64,2255 voters exercised their franchises, out of the total 8,99,112 in the district.
Except for a few incidents, the polling went off peacefully in the district.
According to information, Sadhaura Assembly segment recorded 74.9 per cent turnout, the highest polling in the district.
This Assembly segment has a total of 2,21,834 voters and out of them 1,66,217 voters cast their vote.
As many as 74.3 percent voters (171725 voters) cast their votes in Jagadhri Assembly segment.
There are a total of 2,31,008 voters in this Assembly segment.
Radaur Assembly segment recorded 71.7 per cent (1,49,115 voters) turnout. This Assembly constituency has a total of 2,08,039 voters.
There are 2,38,231 voters in Yamunanagar Assembly segment and out of them, 1,55,198 voters (65.1 percent) cast their votes.
An argument took place between some workers of the BJP and Congress outside booth number 50 at Rampura Colony of Yamunanagar. A cop allegedly hit a Congress worker with a stick. SP Ganga Ram Punia said this incident had come to his notice.“The policeman gave me a written reply saying that he didn’t hit the Congress worker. But, we are investigating the matter,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%
57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...
A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi
AAP’s Somnath Bharti Opposition face in seat that once elect...