BJP councillors walk out of MC House meeting in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 16

The ruling party BJP’s councillors walked out of the General House meeting of the Sonepat Municipal Corporation, which was held today after seven months, on the issue of unequal distribution of funds and delay in completion of development works. The councillors staged a dharna and raised slogans against the MC officials and Mayor Nikhil Madaan.

However, all councillors — the BJP and Congress— were seen united on the issue of development of the city and they passed 228 agendas of development. Most issues were related to potable water, sewerage, sanitation and streetlights.

A ruckus was witnessed just after the start of the General House meeting in the mini secretariat. The BJP councillors — Hari Prakash Saini, Surender Madaan, Indu Valecha, Mamta Luthra, Puneet Tyagi, Mukesh Saini, Babita Kaushik, Sangeeta Saini, Atul Jain, Lakshmi Narayan Taneja and nominated councillors Manjeet Singh and Jai Singh walked out the meeting and alleged that the MC officials were monopolising the development works.

Commissioner Monika Gupta sent DMC Hardeep Doon to pacify the protesting councillors. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Surender Panwar also came out to pacify the protesters, but they did not relent. Meanwhile, MLA Rai Mohan Lal Badoli reached there and pacified the party councillors after that they joined the meeting again.

The councillors who were representing the villages put up an agenda for the property tax waiver in villages, which was passed by the House unanimously and now the file would be sent to the headquarters for approval.