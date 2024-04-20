Gurugram: Day after releasing helpline numbers, MC receives 60 complaints on waste burning

Tribune News Service

Gurugram , April 19

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation has received around 60 complaints a day after releasing its WhatsApp helpline numbers. The civic body had on Thursday released three WhatsApp numbers — 72900-97521, 72900-76135 and 72900-88125 — for residents to register their complaints regarding waste burning and improper sanitation.

Will take prompt action against offenders The idea behind releasing the helpline numbers is to spread awareness so that people stay alert and send pictures and videos immediately on these numbers so that prompt action can be taken. — Naresh Kumar, MC Joint Commissioner

The numbers were soon flooded with complaints, a majority of them being regarding waste burning across residential areas. The RWAs took to the helpline numbers to highlight how rampant unchecked waste burning was in the city, and that there was virtually no action against the offenders.

“Waste burning is currently the biggest civic challenge in Gurugram. There is no systematic scientific waste disposal mechanism, which is leading to a daily hassle for many. Homes are filled with smoke and we have been complaining on every possible platform but to no avail,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder-member of “Why Waste Your Waste”, a civil society movement for a zero-waste city.

MC Commissioner Narahari Singh Banger said the civic body would review the reports compiled by sanitation officers after mapping the prime spots for waste burning.

Waste burning has been a serious issue for the past several years in Gurugram. Despite repeated warnings and appeals by the civic body, the burning of garbage remains a common sight in many areas. So far, over 15 vulnerable waste burning points have been identified, which include secondary waste collection points.

MC Joint Commissioner Naresh Kumar said they had released and circulated these WhatsApp numbers to curb the menace of waste burning across the city.

“The idea is to resolve the issue and spread awareness, so that people stay alert and send pictures and videos immediately on these numbers so that prompt action can be taken,” he said. Kumar added that the agency had begun mapping certain areas across the city.

He said: “We have been asking people not to burn waste in the open but in some areas, the residents collect horticultural waste and burn it in the evening. The sanitation agencies have been directed not to take short-cuts but their workers also flout norms very often,” he said.

MC officials said that they had urged all residents to follow proper waste disposal methods, including recycling and disposal through authorised channels.

