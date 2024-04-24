Kurukshetra: DC orders suspension of licence of seed dealer

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 23

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma has issued an order to suspend the licence of a seed dealer for selling seeds to a farmer above the MRP.

As per the information, a farmer had approached the Deputy Commissioner and also filed a complaint with the Agriculture Department against a seed dealer for charging above the MRP.

Agriculture Department SDO Jitender Mehta said, “A farmer had claimed that he was charged above the MRP for the seeds. Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, an inspection of the seed shop was conducted, a report was submitted and based on the report, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the suspension of the licence of the seed dealer.”

DC Shantanu Sharma said the farmers should approach the Agriculture Department and his office if they had any complaint regarding the sale of seeds and medicines or complaints related to the quality of seeds.

