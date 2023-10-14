Deplorable condition of roads poses threat to residents of Ambala Sadar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 13

Several link and main roads in the Ambala Sadar area are in a deplorable condition. The roads in residential colonies and market areas are dotted with potholes and the loose gravel scattered on the broken portion poses threat to commuters.

Subhash Sharma, a resident, said, “The road leading from the Municipal Council to the Old Grain Market and the Sadar market area is in a poor condition. There are big potholes, which make it difficult for two-wheeler riders to commute on this stretch. The motorists not only suffer injuries, the vehicles also get damaged.”

Arun Kumar, a local businessman, said, “Besides the poor condition of roads, the presence of stray animals and the garbage dumps near the Kuccha Bazaar area are also a problem for the locals here. Shopkeepers and the local science apparatus manufacturers face a lot of inconvenience in transporting their goods.”

Onkarnath Partuhi, a former councilor, said, “The condition of roads in the Sadar area have been bad for the past few years. A road from Mahesh Nagar to Babyal village, Power House Road and several other roads are giving a tough time to commuters. The government hasn’t paid much attention to the condition of roads while it should have been among its top priorities.”

The Municipal Council authorities at Ambala Sadar said a budget of Rs 63 crore would be spent on repair and reconstruction work of several roads, which include Crossroads, Hill Road, Shastri Colony, Ramgarh Majra to Boh Road, Vijay Rattan Chowk Road and Kalarehri to Tundla Road. Besides these, the PWD B&R Department has also issued tenders for the repair of 18 roads in the Ambala Cantonment constituency. A budget of Rs 25 crore was approved for 23 roads of the PWD.

The SDM, Ambala Cantonment, Satinder Siwach, who also holds the charge of the Administrator, Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, said, “A budget of Rs 44 crore has been approved for nearly 240 roads and small streets in the Sadar area, while a tender of Rs 19 crore is at the negotiation level. There are several roads, which will be repaired and reconstructed soon. This will bring respite to the residents. The beautification of DC Road will also be carried out.”

