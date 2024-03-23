Destiny had other plans: Victim’s kin

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, March 22
When Anil Kumar (25), a migrant labourer, who suffered burns at a manufacturing unit in Rewari recently, called his younger brother Devanand for employment at Dharuhera from Gonda (UP) over a month ago, he had no inkling that destiny had other plans.
Devanand was among three workers who succumbed to their injuries at the PGIMS last evening after struggling for life for five days. The toll has risen to 10. “I would not have called him to work at the factory had I known the fate that awaited him,” said an emotional Anil, standing outside the postmortem house to receive his brother’s body.
“My brother suffered burns on entire body in the explosion while I sustained minor injuries as I was working some distance away. We were donning gloves at that time and had no other safety gear. The explosion led to darkness and no one could rush out immediately,” said the inconsolable brother.
Devanand was taken to a hospital at Dharuhera, but was referred to the PGIMS following his critical condition. “The incident has shattered us. The factory owner has provided us monetary help, but it is inadequate. Some other workers lost their family members in the explosion. The owner should give them permanent jobs as compensation,” he said.
Manoj, another victim from Gonda, was not as lucky as his brother Firoj, who came out of the factory minutes before the blast. “I left for my room 20 minutes before the explosion. I had just got there when I heard about the tragic news,” he said.
