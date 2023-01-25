Four of family found dead in Rohtak house

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 24

A registered medical practitioner (RMP), his wife, daughter and son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in the Barsi Nagar locality here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Vinod (35), his wife Soni (33), daughter Yuvika (8) and Ansh (5). Soni was working as a receptionist at a private school.

The bodies of Soni, Yuvika and Ansh, bearing injury marks over neck inflicted a sharp-edged weapon, were found lying in a pool of blood in a room of the house. Vinod’s body was recovered from another room.

A suicide note, sleeping pills, a syringe, injections, a bottle of liquor and a blood-stained knife were recovered from the spot. In the suicide note, Vinod reportedly mentioned that he had been in depression for long, hence was taking the extreme step. “The suicide note will be sent to FSL for matching it with Vinod’s handwriting,” said Ravinder Kumar, DSP.