Governor lays stress on women’s education

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 10

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday emphasised on education of women without any discrimination. He said educated women could contribute in the progress of society and nation.

“There should be no discrimination in providing quality education to women. An educated woman contributes in uplifting two families. There is no field in the country where women are behind anyone,” said the Governor while chairing a programme namely ‘Tekdi’, a gender-responsive opportune programme by Varita Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development at Mangalsen Auditorium in the city.

He appreciated the works being carried out by Varita Foundation in the fields of education, welfare of women and skill development in rural areas. While exhorting the women to participate in gram sabha meetings, he said their active participation in such meetings would help in the overall development of villages.

