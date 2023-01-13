Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 13

Haryana Government on Friday extended winter break in government and private schools of the state till Jan 21.

The schools will reopen on Jan 23 i.e Monday.

Directorate School Education, Haryana Government issued a notice in this regard.

However owing to the board exams, Class 10th and 12th students will have to continue going to the school.

As the cold wave conditions continue, many other states of the country also extended winter holidays.

