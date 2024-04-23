Gurugram: Hotel fined for violating solid waste mgmt rules

Gurugram, April 22
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on another hotel for violating the solid waste management rules. On Saturday, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Westin, a 5-star hotel located in Sector 29 of Gurugram city. A similar fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Crowne Plaza Hotel, also located in the same area.
Rs 25,000 penalty
The MC team imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the hotel for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which make it mandatory for bulk waste generators to make arrangements for the disposal of solid waste.
A spokesman for the MC said a team of the sanitation wing of the civic body led by Senior Sanitation Inspector Satendra Kumar and Inspector Jitendra Kumar went to Crowne Plaza for an inspection on Monday.
During the inspection, they found that the hotel management was ignoring the solid waste management rules. Neither the garbage was being divided into different categories nor any arrangement for garbage disposal was found on the spot.
The team imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the hotel for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which make it mandatory for the bulk waste generators to make arrangements of their own for the disposal of solid waste.
MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said the civic body had been carrying out a regular campaign in the city to ensure compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 implemented by the state government. Under this, MC teams inspect various hotels, malls, etc, and action is taken if violations are found on the spot, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...