Gurugram: Hotel fined for violating solid waste mgmt rules

Gurugram, April 22

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on another hotel for violating the solid waste management rules. On Saturday, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Westin, a 5-star hotel located in Sector 29 of Gurugram city. A similar fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Crowne Plaza Hotel, also located in the same area.

A spokesman for the MC said a team of the sanitation wing of the civic body led by Senior Sanitation Inspector Satendra Kumar and Inspector Jitendra Kumar went to Crowne Plaza for an inspection on Monday.

During the inspection, they found that the hotel management was ignoring the solid waste management rules. Neither the garbage was being divided into different categories nor any arrangement for garbage disposal was found on the spot.

The team imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the hotel for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which make it mandatory for the bulk waste generators to make arrangements of their own for the disposal of solid waste.

MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said the civic body had been carrying out a regular campaign in the city to ensure compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 implemented by the state government. Under this, MC teams inspect various hotels, malls, etc, and action is taken if violations are found on the spot, he said.

