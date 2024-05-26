In a first, women man Rohtak booths

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 25

In the state’s patriarchal society, where a majority of women cast their vote as per the preference of the men in their family, it was a surprise to see them manning polling booths for parties today.

At some places in Rohtak, women were seen not only preparing voter slips in tents outside the booths, but also performing the duty of poll agents.

They said when reservation for women in politics was being talked about, women would have to be proficient in booth-level management as well as leadership.

It was their maiden attempt as they went about managing polling booth numbers at Chhotu Ram Stadium here. They were also the polling agents there.

