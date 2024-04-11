Man held from Bihar village for murdering live-in partner

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 10

The police claimed to have solved a blind murder case after arresting a 48-year-old man from Bihar. A police official said the suspect, identified as Bazzi, was working as a mason and had been arrested from Phulkiya village in Bihar by the crime branch.

He added that the suspect had fled from his rented accommodation in Jeevan Nagar here after allegedly strangling a 35-year-old woman living with him for the past three years. It has been learnt that the duo were not married and the suspect had killed the victim on the suspicion of having illicit relations with another person.

Victim Khusboo, who used to work as a labourer, was strangled with her scarf at 8 pm on the night of April 2 following a quarrel, the police said. The police had recovered the body of the victim on April 5 after the landlord of the house told them about foul smell emanating from the rented room that had been locked.

