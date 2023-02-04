Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 3

The Gharaunda DSP, Manoj Kumar, had a narrow escape when the mining mafia allegedly tried to run him over with a dumper when he signalled the driver to stop the vehicle in an area along the Yamuna near Garhibehral village today.

Illegal practice on Police probe revealed that Jawal of Balhera village was getting illegal mining conducted in his fields from a contractor. Ganga Ram Punia, SP

The dumper driver, along with others, managed to flee the spot. The police conducted raids to arrest the miscreants and seized a JCB machine from the place.

Acting on information regarding illegal mining, the DSP Manoj Kumar and SDM Gharaunda Aditi, along with police personnel, went to the spot and found the practice going on at the place.

“We found that three dumpers and a JCB machine had been pressed into the illegal work. The mafia noticed us and tried to flee from the spot. When I signalled them to stop, a driver tried to run me over. We are making efforts to arrest them,” said the DSP.

Ganga Ram Punia, SP, said the police investigation revealed that Jawal, a resident of Balhera village, was getting illegal mining conducted in his fields from a contractor. “An FIR is being registered at the Gharaunda police station in this regard,” the SP added.

Mining officer Kamlesh Rani also reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Villager fined Rs 42L

The Mining Dept has issued a notice to Gilja of Balhera village, directing him to deposit Rs 42.10L penalty for the alleged illegal mining of 21,000 MT sand, which he did from fields along the Yamuna. Action will be initiated if he fails to deposit the fine

#illegal mining #karnal