 No takers for multi-level parking project : The Tribune India

No takers for multi-level parking project

Faridabad administration proposed project on PPP mode | Tenders floated four times

The project will come up at mini-secretariat, Faridabad. File

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 10

The much-awaited multi-level parking project on the PPP mode, conceived in 2018 for the mini secretariat housing the district headquarters, continues to be in files, as all four tenders released for the project have failed to evoke any response so far.

Work in progress

The delay in the project has disappointed both visitors and employees working at the mini-secretariat and judicial complex. Haphazard parking on roads around the secretariat leads to traffic snarls in the area. Partyush Sharma, An Advocate

According to sources in the district administration, “Two projects had been prepared for Sector 12 four years ago, the official and institutional hub of the city housing the offices of the district administration and the court complex, but no work has come up as

the project failed to be implemented.”

“Tenders had been floated four times by the authorities concerned in a year, but no response has been received. The administration is left clueless and helpless, resulting in inordinate delay in in the project,” said an official.

The sources claimed that a the major factor behind no response could be the poor credibility of the government agencies, which have been blamed for not releasing the payments on time, resulting in the delaying of various projects over the years.

“Projects such as the renovation of Nahar Singh International Stadium and Faridabad Municipal Corporation auditorium in Ballabgarh, construction of roads namely Hardware-Pali road, etc, had been hanging fire for years due to payment issues. This is perhaps the reason why the contractors fail to show interest in new projects,” a retired district official said.

“The delay in the project has been harassing both visitors and hundreds of employees/officials working at the mini secretariat and judicial complex. Haphazard parking on roads around the secretariat has resulted in encroachment,” said Partyush Sharma, an advocate, adding that it was a threat in case of fire or other calamity as there was hardly any space for the movement of fire tenders.

Claiming that work on the multi-level parking project was on, Rajeev Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, said

a final decision was expected soon.

Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

Makes public details of recent controversy

Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court

Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...

EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity

Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details

Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness

State mourning in UP


Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

