No takers for multi-level parking project

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 10

The much-awaited multi-level parking project on the PPP mode, conceived in 2018 for the mini secretariat housing the district headquarters, continues to be in files, as all four tenders released for the project have failed to evoke any response so far.

According to sources in the district administration, “Two projects had been prepared for Sector 12 four years ago, the official and institutional hub of the city housing the offices of the district administration and the court complex, but no work has come up as

the project failed to be implemented.”

“Tenders had been floated four times by the authorities concerned in a year, but no response has been received. The administration is left clueless and helpless, resulting in inordinate delay in in the project,” said an official.

The sources claimed that a the major factor behind no response could be the poor credibility of the government agencies, which have been blamed for not releasing the payments on time, resulting in the delaying of various projects over the years.

“Projects such as the renovation of Nahar Singh International Stadium and Faridabad Municipal Corporation auditorium in Ballabgarh, construction of roads namely Hardware-Pali road, etc, had been hanging fire for years due to payment issues. This is perhaps the reason why the contractors fail to show interest in new projects,” a retired district official said.

“The delay in the project has been harassing both visitors and hundreds of employees/officials working at the mini secretariat and judicial complex. Haphazard parking on roads around the secretariat has resulted in encroachment,” said Partyush Sharma, an advocate, adding that it was a threat in case of fire or other calamity as there was hardly any space for the movement of fire tenders.

Claiming that work on the multi-level parking project was on, Rajeev Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, said

a final decision was expected soon.