‘Op Akraman’ to catch criminals, curb drug menace

Kurukshetra, September 5
The Kurukshetra police registered 46 FIRs and arrested 47 persons during Operation Akraman to arrest criminals, recover illicit liquor, arms and narcotic substances in the district on Monday.
As per the information, 15 teams were constituted for the special drive. While 30 cases under the Excise Act were registered and 30 persons arrested, eight cases under the Gambling Act were registered and Rs 14,850 were recovered from eight persons. Five persons were also arrested under the NDPS cases. During the drive, 105-gm smack, 60-gm opium and 2-kg ganja were recovered. Besides, four proclaimed offenders were also nabbed. The CIA-2 unit arrested a person and recovered a pistol and a magazine from his possession.
Surinder Singh Bhoria, SP, Kurukshetra, said a drive was carried out to keep a check on illegal weapons, eradicate drug menace and put anti-social elements behind bars.
