 OPD hit as doctors go on strike for second time this week in Haryana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • OPD hit as doctors go on strike for second time this week in Haryana

OPD hit as doctors go on strike for second time this week in Haryana

OPD hit as doctors go on strike for second time this week in Haryana

Long wait: Patients wait for the OPD to open at Karnal Civil Hospital on Friday. Photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

OPD services were partially hit across Haryana as Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) doctors went on strike for the second time this week.

Strike put off till January 1

After meeting with Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday night, HCMS Association decided to call off their strike till January 1 when a meeting with Health Minister Vij would take place. The government has agreed to accept most of the demands of the association. "We have called off the strike till January 1," said HCMS Association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia.

In response to the strike, the Health Department today revoked all types of leave for doctors to ensure continuous medical services.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said that 3,000 doctors, including consultants, senior consultants, NHM doctors, medical officers from medical colleges, and community health officers, were roped in to handle the crisis.

On Thursday evening, Director General of the Haryana Health Services Department, Dr Randeep Singh Poonia, convened a meeting with the HCMS Association. From the association, president Dr Rajesh Kumar and media coordinator Dr Amarjeet were present while state general secretary Dr Anil Yadav participated via WhatsApp call.

Various demands of the association such as the establishment of a specialist cadre, amendments to the PG policy, pay revisions and halting direct recruitment of SMOs were discussed.

As per the government statement, the association’s office-bearers were informed that the specialist cadre has been approved, direct recruitment of SMOs is not underway and plans are in place to promote 100 medical officers to SMO positions. Additionally, the state government is considering pay revisions and PG policy amendments.

Even then, the association went on strike, but committed to maintaining emergency services.

Gurugram: Those with scheduled surgeries in Gurugram were left in the lurch today. Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10 caters to entire rural Gurugram and even gets patients from Rewari and Nuh. Patients claimed they had no prior intimation about the strike and were hassled at the last moment.

Hisar: The medical services remained largely unaffected in Hisar town though services at the primary health centres in the district were hit as about 126 medical officers out of 177 and 13 SMOs out of 15 remained on strike.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sapna Gahlot informed that they had made alternative arrangements by roping in medical officers through the National Health Mission (NHM) at the civil hospitals and other CHCs and PHCs in the district. Principal Medical Officer Ratna Bharti said that 657 patients were attended to in the OPD in Civil Hospital in Hisar today while the services in the emergency ward, operation theatre and other services functioned smoothly.

Faridabad: The impact of the doctors’ strike in the district today was marginal as all the emergency and essential services were on as usual. As many as 97 out of the total 127 doctors posted in government and civil hospitals in the district attended to their duties, according to Health Department officials.

Dr Vinay Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, said as only 30 doctors had taken mass leave on Friday, it hardly had any effect on routine work in the civil hospital and the Health Department.

Jhajjar: OPD services were affected in government-run hospitals in the district following the strike. However, emergency services remained unaffected as an adequate number of doctors were deputed.

Rohtak: No considerable effect of the HCMS doctors’ strike was seen at government hospitals in Rohtak today. OPDs, emergency services, labour room and post-mortem services functioned as usual.

Panipat/Sonepat: Medical services were partially hit at Panipat and Sonepat government hospitals today.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

2
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

3
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

4
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

5
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

6
Trending

‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

7
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

8
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

10
Chandigarh

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Qatar hasn’t ratified treaty on serving time back home: MEA

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president ‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

Party rules out rejoining NDA | CM to undertake yatra next m...

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility


Cities

View All

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

‘Qatar reprieve welcome but spare thought for Sikh detainees’

Hotel robbery: Police stumble on illegal immigration racket

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

19 flights cancelled, several delayed

24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

BJP, AAP in credit war over train stoppage in Jalandhar

Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Suspension of two professors revoked

Sarpanch’s son attacked

Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Volunteers protest, appeal to save heritage monuments in Punjab