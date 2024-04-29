Over 50K Gurugram voters eligible to vote from home

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 28

Over 50,000 voters in Gurugram district are eligible to avail the vote from home facility, which has been introduced by the Election Commission for the first time in this Lok Sabha poll.

The facility has been extended to voters above 85 years of age and those with over 40 per cent disability.

According to the electoral records, 35,559 voters in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency are above the age of 85 years. Meanwhile, 15,231 voters in the segment have more than 40 per cent disability.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said these voters were being made aware about the facility. They would have to fill Form 12-D to claim the benefit, he said.

Talking about election preparations, Yadav said they were aiming to ensure Gurugram records the highest voting percentage in the NCR. He said, “All such facilities offered by the Election Commission are being executed and applied in Gurugram. We will ensure that everybody gets to vote. Those who find it difficult to reach polling stations will have us on their doorstep.”

“Separate booths for women and even youth, besides the ones set up in societies are expected to increase the ease of casting vote,” Yadav said.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, within five days of the issuance of the notification, the booth level officers (BLOs) of the area concerned would visit the homes of identified voters and get Form 12-D filled and submitted. However, in this case, it is the voter’s discretion whether to fill the form or not.

The Deputy Commissioner said ‘special category’ booths would be made in every Assembly area of the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, in which people belonging to the same category will conduct the election process.

He said that in each Assembly, apart from a booth for the disabled and a pink booth for women, a booth named ‘Youth Booth’ would also be made in which voters below 30 years of age will be given the responsibility of election duty.

According to election office, 2,407 general polling stations, 74 auxiliary polling stations and 86 polling stations for weaker section voters have been created in the segment.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha