Panthak Akali Dal to oppose BJP

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 8

Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal, a religious front formed two months back for contesting elections of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has decided to oppose the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll. It has formed a panel of seven members to reach out to other parties over their issues including farmers’ demands of a law ensuring MSP, debt waiver and releasing of Bandi Sikhs.

“After a discussion with the representatives across the state in the past some days, we have decided not to support the BJP in the upcoming elections. We are in touch with the INLD, Congress, Akali Dal (Badal), JJP and BSP. We have formed a seven-member committee to discuss our demands,” said Jagdish Singh Jhinda, president of Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal.

He also announced that they would support the party which would assure them about raising their issues in Parliament.

