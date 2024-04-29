PM working for welfare of farmers, poor, says Saini in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 28

Trying to woo farmers for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Centre and the state government had made a number of policies for the welfare of farmers in the past 10 years.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Radaur town of Yamunanagar district on Sunday, he said the Congress government had provided only Rs 1,100 crore compensation for crop damage during its two successive regimes in the state.

However, the BJP government provided a compensation of Rs 12,500 crore in the past nine-and-a-half years, he said.

The rally was organised by former minister Karandev Kamboj and attended by BJP candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Naveen Jindal, minister of state Subhash Sudha and other party leaders.

On the occasion, senior INLD leader Bhopal Singh Bhati also joined along with his supporters. Bhati had contested the Assembly elections unsuccessfully on Congress ticket from Jagadhri Assembly seat in 2014.

“Congress remained in power for more than 55 years in the country, but did nothing for the welfare of the people. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the upliftment of farmers, poor and other sections of society,” said Nayab Singh Saini.

The CM said Rs 3 lakh crore were distributed among farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. He added that on the formation of the Modi government for the third time, every person above 70 would get an Ayushman card for their treatment.

He said many leaders were feeling suffocated in Congress and looking for a way to leave the party. “During the 55 years of Congress’ rule, the poor became poorer, whereas the BJP government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has made welfare policies and implemented them in such a planned manner that 25 crore people of the country came above the poverty line,” the CM said.

BJP candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency Naveen Jindal said the PM had dreamed of a developed India, for which work was being done continuously. “Every person will be employed in developed India. Farmers’ income will also be higher and women will become self-reliant.”

