Police, ITBP march to spread poll awareness

Faridabad, April 21

Over 200 personnel of the district police and the ITBP took out a flag march in the NIT zone of the city here today.

The flag march was aimed at creating awareness regarding Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 25, said a police official. He said the march started from the DCP office at NIT and covered various localities including BK Chowk, Hardware Chowk, Pyali Chowk, Dabua, 60 Feet Road, Chacha Chowk, Baba Mandi, Sarurppur, Sanjay Colony, Gonchhi, Machhli Market, Rajiv Colony, Sectors 56 and 55, Sohna Road, Mujesar, Bata Flyover, Kotwali, Neelam Chowk and the NIT-V market.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Police Department, said the flag march had been a part of the routine exercise for conducting elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner. He said the march had been aimed at creating confidence among people regarding law and order.

This should also send a message to anti-social elements that no violations connected with the election process will be allowed, he added.

