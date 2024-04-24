Faridabad: Poll candidates not speaking about industrial issues, say bizmen

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 23

Entrepreneurs and the manufacturing sector here are concerned about the lack of attention being given to the issues regarding the development of industrial infrastructure in the district and the region in the ongoing poll campaign.

No word on our problems I have not seen any candidate or leader speaking openly about the issues related to the industry during the ongoing election campaign, which is unfortunate. — An entrepreneur

“We have been demanding the setting up of a large unit to prop up the pace of growth of the sector generating employment for several lakhs people,” said Ramneek Prabhakar, general secretary, Manufacturers Association Faridabad (MCF).

He claimed that the city had been gradually losing its charm and status due to poor amenities and this had been highlighted on every occasion in the past few decades. He said the election campaign did not focus on the problems faced by the industry as all speeches had been more politically oriented.

Rajiv Chawla, president, Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (IAMSME), said the city which had been known as the Manchester of North India and had emerged as a prominent source of employment and revenue for the state. However, the demand for the regularisation of those units functional in the non-conforming industrial zones in the city had not been met. As many as 70 per cent of the units were functioning from the non-regularised areas and were facing many problems.

“I have not seen any candidate or leader speaking openly about the issues related to the industry during the ongoing election campaign, which is unfortunate,” said an entrepreneur on the condition of anonymity.

Suresh Chand Garg, president, Industrial Welfare Association, Sector 58, said the government was expected to implement the Estate Management Policy to pave the way for a relief in plot transfer charges and cess calculation on industrial structures.

He said while all vacant plots needed to be auctioned, more stress should be laid on decreasing pollution and improvement of the civic infrastructure like roads, sewerage, streetlights and water supply. These issues will be taken up with the candidates who approach the industrial fraternity for support, he said.

“The city needs a world-class infrastructure and an attractive business model, so that it can be on a level playing field with other leading hubs and this should be the focus of all those who aspire to get elected as MP or MLA from here,” said a representative of the Faridabad Industries Association(FIA). Faridabad and Palwal has over 30,000 industrial units, it is claimed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad