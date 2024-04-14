Rising noise pollution in Faridabad

Noise pollution due to motorcycles has become a cause for concern across the state, including in Faridabad city. Unfortunately, the practice of installing modified silencers in two-wheelers and generating loud noise has become a trend among youngsters. It causes a nuisance and disturbs the sick and infants. Additionally, youngsters can be seen driving faster than the recommended speed limits. The police should impose a heavy penalty on such offenders and impound motorcycles that do not comply with the rules.

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Need to ensure proper waste disposal

Resident welfare associations in Gurugram have repeatedly complained about the illegal dumping of solid waste and poor management of construction and demolition waste. The authorities must take strict action against residents, contractors and entities who illegally dump garbage in the open. Besides, the officials concerned should be directed to ensure proper waste disposal in the city. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution