Stray dog menace on the rise in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

STRAY dogs pose a threat to the residents of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Packs of stray dogs roam on the streets and attack passers-by. Lone pedestrians and children are their favourite targets. The municipal corporation must pay immediate attention to the problem and resolve it.

Sagar, Jagdhri

Contaminated water supply

The supply of contaminated water has emerged as a major cause for concern for residents of Sector 8 in Faridabad city as this can lead to a health problem. Foul smell emanates from the water being supplied in some parts of the sector for the past few days. Residents have lodged complaints with the authorities, but to no avail. The department concerned should ensure that the quality of water is monitored regularly and citizens receive clean drinking water. Maya, Faridabad

Stray bulls pose danger

STRAY cattle, particularly bulls, can be spotted roaming on the railway road at Tohana frequently. These animals are a threat to residents’ life. They often occupy the road, leaving no space for commuters to pass by. No action is being taken on the complaints of residents by either the local authorities or Nandishala personnel. The district administration must take note of the problem and get it resolved at the earliest. Virender Tehri, Tohana

Encroachments in public spaces

Shopkeepers and residents continue to encroach upon public spaces, making it difficult for commuters to pass through. However, neither the civic body nor the district administration is paying attention to the problem. Strict action is required in the matter.

ABHINAV, Sonepat

