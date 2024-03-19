Tatiana naka to be partially opened: MLA

Kaithal, March 18
In a bid to extend relief to people of the Guhla constituency, who live near Tatiana naka sharing border with Punjab, MLA Ishwar Singh visited the naka and spoke to DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on the phone to consider the reopening of at least one side of the road.
Barricades, erected last month in anticipation of Punjab farmers’ march to Delhi, disrupted cross-border movement and affected business. The MLA said no farmer had attempted to cross from the Punjab side at the naka, and asked the DGP to ease the restriction. The Kaithal SP confirmed that one lane of the Tatiana naka would be opened for traffic, for which the process had been started.
