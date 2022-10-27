Train traffic to remain hit on November 1& 2

Ambala, October 26
The train traffic will be affected due to traffic block on November 1 and 2 for the launching of the open web girder between Shambu and Rajpura on the Ambala-Ludhiana section.
As per The Railways, 16 trains will remain cancelled, four trains diverted while one will be short-originated.
Train number 04577(Ambala Cantt-Nangal Dam) will remain cancelled on November 1 and 2, train number 04547 (Ambala Cantt-Bhatinda) will remain cancelled on November 1 and 2, train number 22429 (Delhi-Pathankot) will remain cancelled on November 1, train number 04531 (Ambala Cantt-Dhuri) will remain cancelled on November 1, train number 06997 (Ambala Cantt-Daulatpur Chowk) will remain cancelled on November 1 and 2, train number 04549 (Ambala Cantt-Patiala) will remain cancelled on November 1, and train number 04501 (Saharanpur-Una Himachal) will remain cancelled on November 1 and 2. Similarly, train number 04690 (Jallandhar City-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled on November 1 and 2, train number 04548 (Bhatinda-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled on November 1 and 2, train number 04510 (Bhatinda-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled on November 1, train number 04524 (Nangal Dam-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled on November 1 and 2, train number 04504 (Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled on November 1, train number 22430 (Pathankot-Delhi) will remain cancelled on November 1, and train number 06998 (Daulatpur Chowk-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled on November 1. Similarly, train number 04550 (Patiala-Ambala Cantt), and train number 04502 (Una Himachal-Saharanpur) will remain cancelled on November 1.
While train number 14617(Banmankhi Junction-Amritsar) leaving Banmankhi on October 31 and November 1 will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal skipping stoppage at Rajpura and Sirhind station, train number 14673 and train number 14649 (Jaynagar-Amritsar) leaving Jaynagar October 31 and November 1 will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal skipping stoppages at Ambala City, Rajpura, Sirhind, Mandi Govindgarh and Khanna.
Train number 22317 (Sealdah-Jammu Tawi) leaving Sealdah on October 31 will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal, and train number 12357 (Kolkata-Amritsar) journey commencing on October 31 will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal Train number 14736 (Ambala Cantt-Sriganganagar) will remain cancelled between Ambala Cantt and Bhatinda and will short-originate at Bhatinda.
