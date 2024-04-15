 Waste mismanaged, Sirsa plant turns polluter : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Waste mismanaged, Sirsa plant turns polluter
haryana tribune

Waste mismanaged, Sirsa plant turns polluter

Neglect in processing old waste, slow recycling at Bakrianwali plant listed as major deficiencies

Waste mismanaged, Sirsa plant turns polluter

Waste being burnt at the solid waste management plant at Bakrianwali village in Sirsa. - File photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 14

The solid waste management plant at Bakrianwali village in Sirsa, built with the funding of the Union Government in 2006, has turned into a major source of pollution, causing distress to the local community.

The situation is such that the Haryana Pollution Control Board, Sirsa, has been imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh per month on the contractor hired by the Municipal Council to run the plant. The total amount of penalty now stands at a whopping Rs 45 lakh.

The tardy process of recycling has led to the accumulation of towering heaps of garbage, including biomedical waste, over the years. Spread across 13 acres, the plant has garbage heaps piling up as high as 120 to 150 feet. This has sparked concerns about the spread of diseases like cancer in the local community. Medical camps conducted by the local health department around villages near the plant have unearthed many cases of cancer, skin issues and respiratory problems among residents.

Subhash Kumar Kadwasra, who resides near the plant’s boundary, recalls the initial greenery and other amenities surrounding the plant. However, as the city’’s waste piled up, all the trees got submerged amid the heaps of garbage, water sources dried up and the area surrounding the plant got engulfed by an overpowering stench.

Instead of recycling the waste, it is often allegedly burnt, leading to severe air pollution and severe health issues among village residents. Subhash alleges that since the plant’s establishment, 20 to 25 people had succumbed to cancer in the village and another 20 persons were living with the deadly disease. Additionally, more than 150 people suffer from skin diseases, while over 400 have respiratory issues. Despite reaching out to various authorities, including the Chief Minister’’s Window Complaint Cell, Agriculture Minister, Director of the Haryana Pollution Control Board and the local Deputy Commissioner, Subhash laments that the problem persists.

He said his 8-acre land was situated on the boundary of the plant and the nutrients in the soil were steadily depleting. “Soil tests confirm that nearly all essential nutrients have been depleted,” he said. Instead of proper disposal, the contractor often burns waste, resulting in over 30 fire incidents in recent years, alleged Subhash.

Vinod Balyan, Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Sirsa, reported several deficiencies during a recent inspection of the Bakrianwali plant. The neglect in the disposal of old waste has led to the monthly fines of Rs 1 lakh on the contractor.

Rs 45L fine in 45 months

The pollution control board has been levying a fine of Rs 1 lakh/month for the last 45 months on the MC contractor running the plant.

Dr Ruchi Urana, SDO, Pollution Circle, Sirsa, listed the findings of their recent inspection, including the accumulation of old waste alongside the new one. While there were two machines for waste recycling in the plant, only one was operational, leading to slow recycling. Orders have been issued to create cemented floors to prevent dirty water from mixing with the groundwater, she said.

Dr Ruchi said proper waste segregation in the city could alleviate problems, but currently, all waste was collected together and then separated, leading to considerable time wastage. “Another inspection will be done soon,” she added.

Attar Singh, Executive Officer of the Municipal Council, claimed there had been no halt or slowdown in the work being carried out at the plant.

All’s well, claims MC

The waste management operations are being conducted effectively and in accordance with established procedures. Some misinformation is being circulated among villagers. — Attar Singh, Executive Officer, MC, Sirsa

He said the waste management process was continuing at a regular pace, with close monitoring throughout. Singh explained that recycling biomedical waste required a specific timeline, as bio-hazardous materials are accumulated over a period of 15 days before being processed together. Other types of waste, however, are recycled on a daily basis or with a one-day interval.

He claimed some misinformation was being circulated among villagers. He claimed the waste management operations were being conducted effectively and in accordance with established procedures.

Deficiencies to fore during inspection by board

  • Pollution control board officials reported several deficiencies during a recent inspection at the waste management plant
  • These include the neglect in the disposal of the legacy waste
  • Besides, there are two machines for recycling the garbage but only one is operational, leading to slow processing of waste.
  • Orders have also been issued to the contractor to create cemented floors to prevent dirty water from mixing with the groundwater

Health problems galore

  • Spread across 13 acres, the plant has garbage heaps piled up as high as 120 to 150 feet.
  • Medical camps conducted by the Health Department around villages near the plant have unearthed many cases of cancer, skin issues and respiratory problems among residents.
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution #Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

6
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

7
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

8
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

9
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

10
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Bansal’s aide to enter fray

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Dispute over water, minor kills woman

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Open house: What steps should state govt take to ensure uninterrupted power supply in peak summer months?

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana