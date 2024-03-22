Wheat procurement could rise by 18% to 9.5L MT in Sirsa district

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 21

The Sirsa administration on Thursday estimated a wheat procurement of around 9,50,000 metric tonne (MT) during the rabi marketing season, starting April 1, amid a projection of a bumper crop this year. This will be about 18 per cent more than the quantity procured last year.

Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said wheat procurement would commence from April 1 and all necessary arrangements at mandis and procurement centres should be ensured in a timely manner so farmers and general public do not face any inconvenience. He said officials and procurement associations should work together to ensure all necessary arrangements for wheat procurement, so that farmers do not face any problems in selling their crops.

Four new centres The arrival of mustard in the grain markets of Sirsa started as early as March 10, but the government procurement will begin from March 26.

Officials are anticipating double the production as compared to the previous year.

Based on this, the marketing board has geared up its preparations, but the tender process for procurement hasn’t been completed yet.

It is expected that mustard will start reaching markets on a large scale within a week.

This is why the government has established four new procurement centres in response to farmers’ demands, increasing the number from 59 to 63 centres in the district.

Notably, in 2023-24, a total of 8,07,003 metric tonnes of wheat was procured in the district. The wheat purchased from mandis was directly delivered to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Similarly, for 2024-25, direct delivery of wheat to the FCI is planned and they have adequate storage space for wheat. Additionally, procurement agencies also have sufficient space for storage so there are no storage-related issues in the district.

According to the report of the Agriculture Department, wheat has been sown in a total of 2,72,360 hectares in Sirsa district, with an estimated production of approximately 1,500,000 metric tonnes of wheat. It is expected that around 9,50,000 metric tonnes of wheat will be received in the mandis. While mustard has been sown in a total of 85,200 hectares in the district, with an estimated production of 1,70,400 metric tonnes. It is expected that around 95,000 metric tonnes of mustard will be received in the mandis.

