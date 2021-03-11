11 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 21
As many as 11 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,737. However, there was no death.
The highest four cases were recorded in Kangra, two each in Chamba, Shimla and Solan and one in Sirmaur district.
