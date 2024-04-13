12 pilgrims from UP hurt as bus overturns

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 12

Twelve pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were injured when their private bus overturned on the Ranital-Jawalamukhi road this evening. The injured were shifted to Tanda medical college. No life was lost.

Sources said the passengers received minor injuries except a girl whose arm was fractured.

The driver reportedly lost control due to the brake failand the bus overturned on the road. The pilgrims from Farrukabad district of Uttar Pradesh had come to pay obeisance at the Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra. They were going to the Jawalamukhi Devi temple when the accident happened.

