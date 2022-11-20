186 get degrees at IIM convocation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 19

The sixth annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, was held on the campus at Paonta Sahib today.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India Ltd, was the chief guest. Prof Prafulla Y Agnihotri, Director, IIM Sirmaur, presented the director’s report.

The ceremony was attended by Ajay S Shriram, chairman, Board of Governors and senior managing director, DCM Shriram.

The degrees were awarded to MBA students. The families of graduating students were also present. A total of 186 students were conferred the Master of Business Administration (MBA). Among the students, there are 41 girls.

Jaju Vinay Kamal and Mohammad Ayaan Ahmad received the chairman’s gold medal and director’s medal was awarded to Atindra Saha and Ashish Kumar for ranking second in merit. Ishan Mishra and Ashish Kumar were also given a Special Recognition Award for being the “Best All Round Performance.”

In his online convocation address, Suresh Narayanan gave an inspiring lecture to the students and shared his “C” mantras for success. “My mantra for success include clarity, competence, courage, creativity, constraints, compassion, contentment and continuous learning.”

He emphasised that the MBA degree was just a boarding pass and it was the competence which defined the flight in life. Ultimately, happiness is the greatest goal in life.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Prafulla Y Agnihotri shared that IIM Sirmaur had signed an MoU with IIE, Consortium of International Universities, which will give the IIM access to all French public universities universities so that a student could receive Official French M2 State Degree on completion of credits.