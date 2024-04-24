200 participate in ‘Rozgar Mela’ at Mandi University

Mandi, April 23
The Career Counselling and Placement Cell of the Vallabh Government College, Mandi, in collaboration with JOB COACH, organised a ‘Rozgar Mela’ here today for students of all streams — such as Arts, Commerce, Science, BVoc — at the Library Conference Hall of the college.
Nearly 200 students from different fields participated in the employment fair, 60 of the pupils appeared for interviews. College Principal Surina Sharma said the ‘Rozgar Mela’ provided the students with a wide range of information regarding job opportunities in different sectors, and also provided a platform for students to appear for campus placement interviews, after which many of them would get job opportunities based on their selection. Dr Sanjay, Assistant Professor Shikha Kapoor, Dr Monika Gupta, Vandana Kapoor and Dr Bhed Ram were among those present at the event.
