‘BJP alone has vision for growth’

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, OCTOBER 1

Presiding over a mahila sammelan organised by the local unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha at Jawali in Kangra district today, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami said the Congress was witnessing the worst-ever period. Addressing a mammoth gathering of women, she said the Congress was a sinking ship and the “Congress Chodo Abhiyan” had been started in the state just before the Assembly elections.

She said the Congress was in disarray and senior leaders were deserting the grand old party and joining the BJP, which vindicated that the BJP was the only party that had a vision for development and public welfare.

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders, she said every leader was trying for the post of the Chief Minister and there was a long queue of the candidates for the post.

She said the BJP was sure to come back. Voters would support the BJP for the unprecedented development undertaken by the Jai Ram government. She exhorted BJP women morcha members to sensitize the people of the policies and public welfare schemes of the government.

She said the government had made strides in the health sector by launching Ayushman Bharat and Him Care schemes which were proving a boon for the poor. Goswami said the people welfare schemes like the CM Awas Yojna, the CM Ujjwala Yojna, 50 per cent concession in HRTC bus fares for women, Sahara Yojna and reducing the age of beneficiaries for old-age social security pensions were benefiting the people.