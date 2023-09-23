 CPS can’t ask queries in Assembly: Speaker : The Tribune India

Sanjay Awasthy's question to be removed from House records

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania stated in his ruling that the CPS post was not constitutional and since they availed of facilities and privileges from the government, they could not ask questions from their own regime. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 22

The BJP today objected to the Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSes) asking questions in the Assembly, besides using the national flag atop their vehicles.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, through a Point of Order, objected to CPS Sanjay Awasthy asking a supplementary question during the Question Hour in the Assembly. “The CPS is part of the government, looks at files and avails of privileges, so he cannot seek information in the House by way of questions,” he said and sought the Speaker’s ruling on the issue.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania stated in his ruling that the CPS post was not constitutional and since they availed of facilities and privileges from the government, they could not ask questions from their own regime.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu also said the CPS post was not constitutional. “The CPSes, however, can see files and give their observations and opinion but it is for the minister concerned to accept that advice or not,” he added.

Sukhu refuted the charge of the Opposition that the CPSes were using the national flag atop their vehicles and using police escorts and asked it to provide proof.

