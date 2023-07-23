Cracks appear in 20 Khodaage houses due to landslide, flood

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 22

Cracks appeared in as many as 20 houses following a flashflood and landslide incident at Khodaage village in Garsa valley of Kullu district on Friday.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in the valley, which triggered landslide near the village and also caused flashflood in the area.

Shyam Sunder, vice-pradhan of Gram Panchayat Bhalan-1, told The Tribune that the houses have suffered massive damage and huge cracks have appeared making these unsafe for the residents. The affected families have been shifted to safer places.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was damaged by a landslide near Mandi on Saturday. Jai Kumar

He said the affected families need immediate financial assistance from the state government.

In another incident, a truck driver had a narrow escape following a landslide at 6 mile on Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district today. He was driving a mini truck when a landslide occurred. However, it was due to his presence of mind that he escaped unhurt. As soon as he noticed mud sliding down the hill in the area, he quickly reversed his vehicle.

The National Highways Authority of India has now restored the stretch.

Rains cause Rs 32cr loss in Spiti block

Mandi: Additional Deputy Commissioner at Kaza Rahul Jain said Rs 32.24 crore loss was assessed due to heavy rains and snowfall in the Spiti block of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti

He said tourists were advised to plan their trip to Spiti according to the weather report

Those planning to visit Chandratal, they should avoid their journey for next few days because landslides were happening again and again in the region, he said. TNS

#Kullu #Mandi