Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 2

A Delhi resident was killed in a road accident at Surajtaal on the Manali-Leh highway in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday.

According to police, Vicky Kumar (38), a resident of Delhi, was travelling on motorcycle bearing number DL9SAJ6632, when he lost control over the vehicle at Surajtaal. As a result, his vehicle met with an accident and he fell on the road. He sustained severe injuries on his body. The victim succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital at Keylong.

Lahaul and Spiti SP said that the accident occurred due to rash driving. A case has been registered.

