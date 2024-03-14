Deputy CM inaugurates drinking water schemes in Una, Haroli

Our Correspondent

Una, March 13

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today dedicated to public drinking water schemes in the Una and Haroli segments set up at a cost of Rs 12.58 crore. He flagged off a bus service between Una and Nagnoli village of the Haroli segment.

The schemes have been commissioned in Nagnoli village of the Haroli segment, which will benefit a population of 1,208 persons and in Upper Dehlan village of the Una segment where 8,005 persons would be benefited.

Agnihotri said the bus service would start from Nagnoli at 8.15 am and reach Una at 9 am via Panjawar, Pandoga and Bhadsali villages. On its return journey, the bus would start from Una at 5.15 pm and arrive at Nagnoli at 6 pm.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing safe drinking water to every household. Efforts were on to irrigate each and every agriculture field so that farmers’ income increases by cultivating crops and vegetables throughout the year.

Agnihotri said that Asian Development Bank (ADB) had funded Rs 42.6 crore for developing seven drinking water schemes at Tahliwal, Haroli, Nagnoli and Pubowal villages in Haroli besides, Dehlan, Rakkar and Bangarh in Una. The Nagnoli scheme, commissioned today, was the sixth one to be completed.

He said that the Rakkar drinking water scheme was also nearing completion. The ADB had sanctioned Rs 82.5 crore for developing some more drinking water schemes in Una, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una