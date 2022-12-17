Election to Speaker’s post on December 23

Shimla, December 16
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today issued a notification for holding the three-day winter session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha at Dharamsala from December 22.
On the first day of the session, all newly elected 68 legislators will take oath. Six-time Congress MLA from Jawali in Kangra has been appointed Pro-tem Speaker to administer oath to the legislators.
On the second day, the election to the post of the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha will be held. As per constitutional norms, the Governor address will take place on December 23.
On the third and last day of the session, obituaries for the death of members of the House, if any, will take place. The House will hold a debate on the Governor’s address and pass it. It can also take up any other business during the session.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...