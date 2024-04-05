Evacuation training at DC office, hospital in Kinnaur

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 4

An earthquake evacuation mock drill was organised at the Deputy Commissioner office complex, Kinnaur, this morning to mark the Kangra earthquake of 1905.

All the employees of the Deputy Commissioner’s office participated in the mock drill.

Kinnaur District Magistrate Amit Kumar Sharma, in his address, said the tribal Kinnaur district fell under the ‘sensitive’ category with regard to earthquakes, and the district administration should be prepared at all times to deal with disasters. Area residents should also be informed about disaster management from time to time, he added.

Sharma said awareness should be created so that emergency situations could be dealt with immediate effect. On this day in 1905, 20,000 people lost their lives in Kangra.

Taking lessons from these incidents, the district administration was taking effective steps for disaster management, he said.

Personnel from the First Corps Home Defence, Fire Department, Health Department, and the Police Department participated in the mock drill and demonstrated their working capacity during the disaster, Sharma added.

Apart from this, a mock drill was held at Regional Hospital, Reckong Peo. On this occasion, Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Srishti Pandey, Kalpa Subdivisional Officer Major Shashank Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kumar, Pooh Tehsildar Kulwant Singh, Kalpa Tehsildar Kanchan Thakur and officers and employees of various departments were present.

