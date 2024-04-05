Participants told to learn of dangers, take precautions

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 4

Mock drills are important as these drills prepare people to be ready to act during disasters and build confidence among them.

This was stated by Commandant of Home Guards Vijay Saklani while addressing students and staff of Himachal Pradesh Technical University during the mock drill organised here today.

He said districts in lower hills of the state were earthquake-prone and people living in these areas must know and observe precautions.

The government had started disaster preparedness programmes on the completion of 119 years of the disastrous earthquake of 1905 that left thousands dead, with many more rendered homeless.

The mock drill was conducted by Jawans of Home Guards and teams of firefighting staff.

In a message, Deputy Commissioner and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Amarjit Singh said mock drills not only make people aware about disaster management techniques, but also help in evaluating readiness of government machinery for handling disasters.

The DDMA would also organise mock drills in schools when they restart after vacations, he added.

