Full court to mourn ex-CJ's death

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 1

A full court reference was held today in the High Court to mourn the death of Justice Narendra Mohan Kasliwal, former Chief Justice High Court of Himachal Pradesh. Justice Kasliwal adorned the office of the Chief Justice of High Court from March, 1989 to October 1989.

On October, 6, 1989 Justice Kasliwal was appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of India and he retired on April, 4, 1993 on superannuation. While paying tribute to him, Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq said that during Justice Kasliwal’s nearly four-year-long tenure at the Supreme Court, he played vital role in elevating country’s jurisprudence. In the Supreme Court he was part of several Constitution Bench decisions and laid down several principles of law which are foundation for effective dispensation of justice.

The Chief Justice while expressing his deep condolence to the bereaved family said that passing away of Justice Kasliwal is not only a loss to the bereaved family members but to entire legal fraternity. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Judges of HC, Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua and Justice Satyen Vaidya were present.

Members of the HC Bar Association and employees of the HC Registry were also present on the occasion.